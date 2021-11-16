PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of PowerFleet stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89. PowerFleet has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $237.39 million, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

