Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$49.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on POW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.25.

TSE POW opened at C$42.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.56. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$28.17 and a one year high of C$44.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.76, a current ratio of 130.01 and a quick ratio of 110.62.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

