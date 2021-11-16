Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$49.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on POW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.25.

TSE POW opened at C$42.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.56. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$28.17 and a one year high of C$44.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.76, a current ratio of 130.01 and a quick ratio of 110.62.

Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

