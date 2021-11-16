Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Portman Ridge Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $226.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08. Portman Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 93.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 2,133,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,752 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 298,744 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 164,400 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,591,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 520,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 180,264 shares in the last quarter.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

