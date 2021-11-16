Portion (PRT) Trading Up 16.4% Over Last Week

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 15th. In the last seven days, Portion has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. Portion has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $10,778.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portion coin can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00049500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00220878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

About Portion

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,560,371 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

