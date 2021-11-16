Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

PTLO has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.75.

PTLO opened at $48.62 on Monday. Portillos has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $53.04.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

