Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) EVP Luis E. Cestero Sells 4,200 Shares

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $353,892.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $84.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.21 and its 200-day moving average is $77.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.12. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $85.59.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.74 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,939,000 after purchasing an additional 20,689 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 588.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 32,199 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Popular in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Popular by 750.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Popular by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 406,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,560,000 after acquiring an additional 21,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

