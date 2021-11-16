Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) EVP Luis E. Cestero Sells 4,200 Shares

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $353,892.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of BPOP stock opened at $84.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.21 and its 200-day moving average is $77.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.12. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $85.59.
Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.74 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.83.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,939,000 after purchasing an additional 20,689 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 588.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 32,199 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Popular in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Popular by 750.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Popular by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 406,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,560,000 after acquiring an additional 21,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.
About Popular
Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.
