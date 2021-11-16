PolkaWar Price Reaches $0.89 on Top Exchanges (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. PolkaWar has a market cap of $15.24 million and $6.82 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 52.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00068088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00071206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00093644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,556.72 or 0.99999324 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,214.19 or 0.06959025 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 88,326,560 coins and its circulating supply is 17,076,560 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

