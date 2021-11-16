Polkamarkets 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.40 Million (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $58.58 million and $3.40 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00049111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.24 or 0.00220925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010512 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,006,176 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

