PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PLBY opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $32.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PLBY Group has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $63.04.

In related news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,785,574.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,115,222 shares of company stock valued at $27,901,810.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 19,928.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

