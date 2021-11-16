Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Price Target Increased to C$4.75 by Analysts at Desjardins

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Desjardins from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plaza Retail REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

PAZRF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57.

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.