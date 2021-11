Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Price Target Increased to C$4.75 by Analysts at Desjardins

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Desjardins from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plaza Retail REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

PAZRF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57.

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Qu├ębec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

