Piper Sandler Comments on Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

GLUE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monte Rosa Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of GLUE stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $45.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

