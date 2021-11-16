Piper Sandler Comments on Apyx Medical Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apyx Medical in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apyx Medical’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on APYX. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Apyx Medical stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 0.82. Apyx Medical has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 34.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 125.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 155.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

