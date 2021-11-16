PIN (PIN) Price Tops $0.0484 on Top Exchanges

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 15th. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar. One PIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00070395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00073492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00095722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,923.22 or 1.01034634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,530.99 or 0.07161511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

