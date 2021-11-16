PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the October 14th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 16.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 17,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of PMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.63. 17,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,867. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

