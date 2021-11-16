Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Short Interest Update

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 271,000 shares, a growth of 274.3% from the October 14th total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Pharvaris by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pharvaris by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pharvaris by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pharvaris by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pharvaris stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.90. 3,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,061. Pharvaris has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $42.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. Equities analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

