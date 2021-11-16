Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $278.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

