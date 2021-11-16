PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Announces Earnings Results

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
PETV opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40. PetVivo has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.47.
Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on PetVivo in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PetVivo stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of PetVivo at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PetVivo
PetVivo Holdings, Inc is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions.
