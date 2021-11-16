Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashmore Group plc grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 64.5% during the second quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 6,923,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,721,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,487 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth $336,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 90.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,439,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 162.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 246,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth $183,000. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PBR. HSBC downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.73.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 25.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

