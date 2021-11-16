Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

POFCY opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. Petrofac has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.23.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

