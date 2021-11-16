PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Stock Holdings Increased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,089 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $7,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 5,514.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 41.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 1,236.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 35.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PetroChina alerts:

PTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PetroChina from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PetroChina presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Shares of PTR stock opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. PetroChina Company Limited has a 12 month low of $29.90 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.98. The company has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.78.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $105.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that PetroChina Company Limited will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.789 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.92%.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.