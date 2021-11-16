Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Adam Elsesser Sells 14,500 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.18, for a total transaction of $3,830,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Elsesser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $3,691,700.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total transaction of $4,066,090.00.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded down $9.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $257.47. The stock had a trading volume of 122,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,013. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.90. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.49 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian raised its position in Penumbra by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Penumbra by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

