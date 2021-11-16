Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $55.10

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.10 and last traded at $55.72, with a volume of 10018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.28.

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.16.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 52.4% during the third quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 53.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 159,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 55,736 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 9.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 3.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

