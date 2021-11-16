PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.120-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.85 billion-$6.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion.PayPal also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.600-$4.600 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $285.62.

PYPL stock opened at $212.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.27. PayPal has a 12 month low of $183.54 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $249.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $7,840,273. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PayPal stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.03% of PayPal worth $3,517,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

