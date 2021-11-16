PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Raised by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,314 shares of company stock worth $7,840,273 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.62.

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.11. The stock had a trading volume of 171,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,593,027. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.54 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $251.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

