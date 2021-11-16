Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Payoneer Inc. is a commerce technology company powering payments and growth for economy. Payoneer Inc., formerly known as FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Payoneer Global stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $11.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth about $16,824,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,787,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,578,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,135,000. 62.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

