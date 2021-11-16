Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 11,620 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 11,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $1,874,073.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vicor alerts:

On Tuesday, November 9th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,728 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $1,696,096.80.

On Friday, November 5th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 24,788 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $3,867,671.64.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 16,229 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total value of $2,514,034.39.

On Thursday, October 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 154 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $23,414.16.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 929 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $141,681.79.

On Friday, September 17th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,342 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $689,118.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,372 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $1,844,215.04.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $28,375.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $161.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 123.50 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.97. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $74.08 and a 1-year high of $164.35.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

VICR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,760,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,296 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,028,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 1,065.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 59,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 136,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.