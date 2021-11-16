Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 359,037 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $10,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 82,002 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 271,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Shares of Party City Holdco stock opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director Steven J. Collins acquired 4,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,690.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.