Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) to Issue $1.03 Quarterly Dividend

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Park National has raised its dividend by 8.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Park National has a payout ratio of 52.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Park National to earn $7.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.8%.

Get Park National alerts:

PRK stock opened at $139.38 on Tuesday. Park National has a fifty-two week low of $98.79 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 33.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Park National will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Park National stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Park National worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood raised Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.