Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRRWF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Park Lawn from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.04.

Shares of PRRWF opened at $32.23 on Monday. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $32.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

