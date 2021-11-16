Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer John B. Williams Sells 8,000 Shares

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.37, for a total transaction of C$194,990.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,877,253.97.

Shares of POU opened at C$25.11 on Tuesday. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$3.17 and a one year high of C$25.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.76. The stock has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Paramount Resources to an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.39.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

