Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 59,185 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,185 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Ball worth $91,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLL. State Street Corp raised its position in Ball by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,644,000 after buying an additional 787,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ball by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,916,000 after buying an additional 647,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ball by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,775,000 after buying an additional 133,209 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ball by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,263,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,433,000 after buying an additional 361,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Ball by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after buying an additional 2,828,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist began coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities began coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $95.88 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

In other Ball news, Director Michael J. Cave purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,562.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,842. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

