Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $93.52 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,498,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $93,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 429,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,483,000 after buying an additional 30,773 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Invesco by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 151,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,452,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $546,682,000 after purchasing an additional 675,464 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,662,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,449,000 after purchasing an additional 87,244 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,451,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IVZ. Citigroup increased their price target on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

IVZ opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

