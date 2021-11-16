Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $101.38 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,440 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $101,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.22.

NYSE CLX opened at $169.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.17. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

