Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 335,946 Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,674,948 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,946 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $109,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 108,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Westpac Banking by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Westpac Banking by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 68,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Westpac Banking by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBK stock opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Westpac Banking Co. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.82.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4509 per share. This is a boost from Westpac Banking’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBK shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Westpac Banking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

