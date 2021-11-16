Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Stake in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 40.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the first quarter valued at $172,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE:TEO opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a yield of 23.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Telecom Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -267.85%.

Telecom Argentina Profile

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

