Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Shares in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRAP shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Wrap Technologies from $9.40 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

WRAP opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $227.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.87% and a negative net margin of 340.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Smith sold 19,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $146,240.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,240.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $35,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,951 shares of company stock valued at $261,921 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

