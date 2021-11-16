Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,496 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 64,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 360,320 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 106,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $2,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

PLYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $340,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard B. Fried sold 8,352,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $67,822,730.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,441,986 shares of company stock valued at $68,534,527. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $9.46.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

