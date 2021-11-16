Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMC. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 43.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NYSE WMC opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 1,494.10 and a current ratio of 864.63. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $4.19.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.