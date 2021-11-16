Palace Capital’s (PCA) “Coverage Pending” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Palace Capital (LON:PCA)‘s stock had its “coverage pending” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:PCA opened at GBX 247 ($3.23) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of £114.33 million and a PE ratio of -20.58. Palace Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 189 ($2.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 280.57 ($3.67). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 244.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 251.57.

In related news, insider Stephen John Silvester sold 13,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24), for a total value of £32,294.56 ($42,193.05).

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

