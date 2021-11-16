PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 20.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,373 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 8.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 33.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,140,000 after buying an additional 80,702 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 18.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 304,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,537,000 after buying an additional 48,280 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,274,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,240,000 after buying an additional 25,197 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial upgraded PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PACW stock opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.51. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $50.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.61.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

