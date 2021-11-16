Pacifica Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.2% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,057,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 182,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,227,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Barclays raised their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.60. The stock had a trading volume of 66,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,235,279. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

