Pacifica Partners Inc. Purchases 706 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,878,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,830,000 after acquiring an additional 246,487 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 231,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 57,714 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,865,000. 46.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

MFC traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.38. 273,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,284. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.92. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.226 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

