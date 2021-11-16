Pacifica Partners Inc. Increases Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 19,262.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 65,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of BIPC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,744. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $80.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.55. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

