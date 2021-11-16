Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $58,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 655.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,708. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $176.14 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.04.

