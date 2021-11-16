Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,843 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.3% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after purchasing an additional 843,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,856,565,000 after acquiring an additional 983,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,210,285,000 after acquiring an additional 536,758 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMT traded down $3.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,913,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.50 and a 200 day moving average of $143.19. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.96.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $1,436,298.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

