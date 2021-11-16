Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys 2,975 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,410 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $201,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 201.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 673,138 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after buying an additional 450,070 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $224,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 87.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,600 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 16,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,347,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.