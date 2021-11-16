Pacifica Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.47. 95,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,278,999. The company has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average is $39.99. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.674 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.27%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

