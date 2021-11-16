Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.31. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $273,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,518 shares of company stock worth $371,654 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

