Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Owl Rock Capital worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.9% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.3% in the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 42,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 8.9% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 10,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $147,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCC opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $269.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 77.50%.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.