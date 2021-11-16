Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Up to $4.25

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.51. Orla Mining shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 5,518 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
About Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)
Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
