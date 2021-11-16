Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Up to $4.25

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.51. Orla Mining shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 5,518 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.